19 May 2017

United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Central African Republic: WFP Delivers Food to Thousands Hit By Recent Violence in Central African Republic

WFP started to airlift food to the southeastern border town of Bangassou, to distribute to about 7,200 people, mostly women and children, affected by deadly militia fighting in early- to mid-May. To fight malnutrition, WFP is also delivering specialized nutritional food to children under two, alongside the food distribution.

"WFP is stepping up its response to reach families displaced by militia violence in Bangassou, and also in Alindao and Bria," said Felix B.F. Gomez, WFP Country Director in C.A.R., referring to two other towns where clashes among rival groups have uprooted several thousand people in recent days.

"We are moving food stocks by road and air to provide food to all those affected and stave off hunger among already highly vulnerable families," Gomez added.

WFP needs US$9.9 million to continue to provide lifesaving assistance to families hardest hit by the ongoing crisis in C.A.R., one of the world's poorest countries, where years of unrest have left roughly half the population dependent on humanitarian support. Until now, only half of the necessary funds have been secured.

