19 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Comrades Releases Green Number Stats

Tagged:

Related Topics

491 more runners are set to join the coveted Comrades Marathon Green Number Club at this year's 92nd Comrades Marathon.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has issued its Green Number statistics, wishing all aspirant Green Number runners well in their up-run on Sunday, June 4.

To date, 12,622 athletes have earned their place on the Comrades Marathon Green Number Roll of Honour.

Green Number runners retain their Comrades Marathon race number in perpetuity. They are members of an exclusive band of individuals who have experienced a special relationship with The Ultimate Human Race.

The criteria for inclusion in the Comrades Marathon Green Number Roll of Honour is three wins or five golds or 10-plus medals.

"The achievements of our Comrades Green Number athletes is remarkable," said CMA general manager Chris Fisher.

"The number of runners who have run this race consecutively for more than 10, 20, 30 and even 40 years is simply astounding. We wish all of the participants in this year's up-run the very best."

The 2017 Comrades Marathon Green Number statistics are as follows:

Going for Green (running 10th Comrades)

Male - 417

Female - 74

Going for Double Green (running 20th Comrades)

Male - 95

Female - 15

Going for Triple Green (running 30th Comrades)

Male - 19

Female - 2 (including 1993 winner Tilda Tearle)

Going for Quadruple Green (running 40th Comrades)

Boysie van Staden, Johann van Eeden, Mike Cowling, Shaun Wood, Wietsche van der Westhuizen

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Rally Protests Violence Against Women and Children

Protesters, most of them men, have marched through the streets of South Africa's capital to protest violence against… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.