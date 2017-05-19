491 more runners are set to join the coveted Comrades Marathon Green Number Club at this year's 92nd Comrades Marathon.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has issued its Green Number statistics, wishing all aspirant Green Number runners well in their up-run on Sunday, June 4.

To date, 12,622 athletes have earned their place on the Comrades Marathon Green Number Roll of Honour.

Green Number runners retain their Comrades Marathon race number in perpetuity. They are members of an exclusive band of individuals who have experienced a special relationship with The Ultimate Human Race.

The criteria for inclusion in the Comrades Marathon Green Number Roll of Honour is three wins or five golds or 10-plus medals.

"The achievements of our Comrades Green Number athletes is remarkable," said CMA general manager Chris Fisher.

"The number of runners who have run this race consecutively for more than 10, 20, 30 and even 40 years is simply astounding. We wish all of the participants in this year's up-run the very best."

The 2017 Comrades Marathon Green Number statistics are as follows:

Going for Green (running 10th Comrades)

Male - 417

Female - 74

Going for Double Green (running 20th Comrades)

Male - 95

Female - 15

Going for Triple Green (running 30th Comrades)

Male - 19

Female - 2 (including 1993 winner Tilda Tearle)

Going for Quadruple Green (running 40th Comrades)

Boysie van Staden, Johann van Eeden, Mike Cowling, Shaun Wood, Wietsche van der Westhuizen

Source: Sport24