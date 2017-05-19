Tanzania: Japan Contributes Five New Trucks to UNHCR to Serve in Refugees in Camps

Dar es Salaam — Japana has donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Tanzania, five new trucks which will be deployed in refugee camps.

The trucks have been handed today by Mr Masaharu Yoshida, the Ambassador of Japan in Tanzania.

A statement issued by UNHCR said the vehicles, which will be used to transport life-saving supplies and water to refugees in the camps, are crucial to the overall refugee operation in north-western Tanzania.

Japan has been a long-standing donor to UNHCR, both in Tanzania and at the global level. In 2016 alone, the Government of Japan made contributions to UNHCR globally of $165 million, while $2.5 million was contributed at the Tanzania level.

Todays' contribution primarily focused on providing core basic assistance to refugees on protection and mitigating risks related to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), and self-reliance and livelihood activities for refugees and host-communities alike.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the UNHCR Representation Office in Dar es Salaam, Ms Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR Representative in Tanzania, thanked the Government and people of Japan for their generous contribution to the refugee response in the Kigoma Region.

"Japan has been a long-standing and valued partner to UNHCR and their contribution will continue to greatly benefit some of the most vulnerable refugees currently residing in the three refugee camps in north-western Tanzania," said Ms. Kapaya.

Ambassador Yoshida complimented the work of UNHCR in Tanzania stating that: "Japan confirms its solidarity to the refugee cause and is pleased that the trucks will make the delivery of support to refugees more efficient and timely."