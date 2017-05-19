14 May 2017

Nigeria: Govt Moves to Develop Traditional Medicine

By Chika Izuora

Lagos — The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) is set to vet all traditional medicine products produced in the country to ascertain its efficiency and safety for human consumption.

The institute is carrying out the task in partnership with the Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine (NCPNM).

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research is the regulatory body set up by the federal government that regulates all manufactured locally or imported medicines.

To this end, the NIMR at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with the Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine to conduct rigorous, intensive, research and investigate the therapeutic and medicinal capability of Nigeria's natural medicinal products to commence the project.

The MOU is to enable the two bodies to establish collaborations/cooperation for the search and development of Nigerian indigenous natural medicinal products with potential health and economic benefits to Nigerians at large.

Professor B.L. Salako, director- general, NIMR, and Dr O.O. Aina, signed on behalf of NIMR, while Professor Magnus Atilade, president; and Dr Baik Kadejo signed for NCPNM.

According to the MOU, the goal was to use the strengths and expertise of NIMR to prove and develop the potentials of these natural medicinal products as claimed by the NCPNM and/ or other stakeholders into scientifically sound and globally credible medicines/patients.

Speaking to newsmen after signing the MOU, Professor Magnus Atilade said history has been made to enhance traditional medicine for the benefit of poor masses who could hardly afford imported orthodox medicine and for the entire world generally.

