19 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Niger Delta Group Knock Bayelsa Governor Over Jonathan Comment

For claiming that the Jonathan Administration did nothing for the Ijaw, a Niger Delta rights association, the Movement for the Sustainability of Ijaw People has knocked Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, describing him as scheming to take the place of the former President as the foremost Ijaw leader.

Recall Dickson had described the administration of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as wasted years for the Ijaw nation.

Reacting to the development in a press statement issued this morning, Mr. Tonbra Ebitimi, national leader of the Movement for the Sustainability of Ijaw People described Dickson as an overtly too ambitious "lesser star" who disparages the former President, while pretending to love him.

The statement said: "We believe that only a stone-hearted traitor would move against a man who regularly comes to his rescue in times of danger."

The group further compared Dickson to Brutus, a villain who dealt Caesar the heaviest blow from his hidden hand while pretending to be a friend.

"We suspect that the aim was to rubbish the achievements of the Jonathan administration, pull down its vestiges, and damage the former President's persona as a prominent Ijaw leader, in order to pave the way for the ascendancy of a lesser star, who is evidently too ambitious to take his place. Well, it is obvious that this experiment has failed woefully.

All that Dickson needs to do to see that he has shot himself on the leg is to go online and read the acerbic comments from angry Nigerians against him and his sanctimonious diatribe.

We will not say much here because that would amount to publicly disparaging one of our sons in defence of another.

"But Dickson should realize that this was one statement he shouldn't have made, no matter the weight of the disdain and grudge he nurses against the former President and his immediate family.

