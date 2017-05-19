Africa: Healthcare Industry Springs to Life At the World's Largest Healthcare Event - the Health Industry Summit (This)

press release

Shanghai — The Health Industry Summit (tHIS) 2017 hosted by China and organized by Reed Sinopharm, opened in Shanghai at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on May 15th with hundreds of thousands of healthcare industry professionals from more than 150 countries and regions in attendance.

Now in its third edition, tHIS has been firmly established as the world's largest health industry event with over 350,000 square meters of exhibition space and 160 individual events and conferences. It comes at a crucial time as China drives forward its "Healthy China 2030 Plan" initiative to realize among other goals an industry growth target of RMB 16 trillion (USD 2.3 trillion) by 2030 and an increase of average citizen lifespan by 3 years to 79 years.

Key events at tHIS 2017 included China's three top medical equipment and pharmaceutical exhibitions (CMEF, PHARMCHINA and API China) and the leading healthcare investment forum - Healthcare China 2017. This year's investment forum was co-organised by Reed Sinopharm, JP Morgan Asset management, CICC and Sinopharm Capital and was attended by more than 1000 CEOs, investors and institutions.

The exhibition featured the entire industry value chain and showcased tens of thousands of the latest technologies and products. Emerging technologies such as VR, AR, wearables and AI featured strongly on the show floor as well as in the key forums. During tHIS 2017, World Medical Robots Innovation and Development Summit was held to reflect the growing trend for robotics and AI applications.

Over 7000 exhibiting companies from 30 countries were at the show including medical device giants like GE, United Imaging, Siemens, Philips and Mindray as well as major pharmaceutical groups in China including Sinopharm, Shanghai Pharma and CR Pharmaceuticals. The majority of the most innovative companies in the medical field choose CMEF as their Global or Asia Pacific new product launch platform and more than 600 new product launches took place during the 4 days of the show.

The Health Industry Summit is organized by Reed Sinopharm, a joint venture between the world's leading event organizer Reed Exhibitions and China's leading state-owned medical & pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, ranked number 205 on the fortune 500 list. Its next edition will be held in April 2018 in Shanghai.