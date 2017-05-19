Tanzania: Karatu Fatal Accident Survivor Undergoes Successful Second Surgery in U.S.

Photo: Marc Nkwame and Veronica Mheta/Daily News

Karatu accident survivors listen to prayers for their quick recovery from religious leaders of various denominations and other dignitaries in Arusha before departure to the U.S.

Dar es Salaam — Doctors in Mercy, Sioux City, Lowa have successfully completed a complicated spine surgery on Doreen Elibariki, one of the survivors of a fatal bus accident in Karatu District who are currently undergoing treatment in the United States.

Other survivors, Sadiely Ismail and Wilson Tarimo have also been successfully operated on, according to reports confirmed by Singida North MP, Mr Lazaro Nyalandu who coordinated the children's travel arrangements to the US.

Doreen had initially been operated on following the injuries she sustained in the accident but doctors discovered a complication in her spine, necessitating a second surgery. The procedure was expected to last for five and half hours but it was successfully completed in four hours.

According to reports from the Mercy hospital, the surgical team consisted of six doctors who were led by Dr John Meyer and Dr Quentin Durward.

Following the successful surgery Doreen Elibariki has been transferred from the theatre room to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) , and doctors have confirmed that she is progressing well. Later, she is expected to be transferred to the children's ward.

Doreen and the other two children survived a grisly road accident that killed 32 children of Lucky Vincent Primary School in Arusha, two teachers and a driver on April 6, this year.