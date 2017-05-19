19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dalung Blames African Athletes' Exodus On Dearth of Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Risikat Ramoni

Lagos — Youth and Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung has identified the dearth of training facilities in Africa being responsible for the mass exodus of young talents from Africa to Europe, America, Asia and recently the Middle East.

Dalung, who stated this during a visit to Lagos-based Upbeat Recreation Centre, an ongoing private initiative construction of the first ever trampoline park in West Africa, therefore urged international federations to provide an enabling environment for African athletes to compete with their contemporaries from other continents.

"The joy of an athlete is to have the availability of facilities to train, and once these are available, athletes can remain in their countries train, raise their profiles, compete and make their countries proud. A time will come in international competitions when there will be no other country competing except African athletes competing against each other under different countries of the world," he said.

According to the minister, international federations should put developmental policies in place to invest in building training infrastructure in Africa to reduce the drain of talents.

"Integrity in sports entails a very free and fair enabling environment for participation. I think Africa has not gotten that. Sports have generally graduated into science. Today, there is no way you can make any positive impact in international competition without good training facilities. They are competing against so many odds because our athletes who remain at home contend with poor training facilities, poor funding and at the end, they end up in the same competitions against their fellow Africans with new nomenclatures," Dalung said.

The Minister commended the brain behind the world class facility Mrs Moyo Ogunseinde, the Executive Director of Uraga Real Estate for the massive facility of global standard which he said will go a long way to augment the training facilities needed by Nigerian athletes especially gymnasts when completed.

Nigeria

Jowhor Ile Wins 2017 Etisalat Literature Prize

Nigerian writer, Jowhor Ile, has been announced the winner of the 2016 Etisalat Literature Prize at the Grand Finale in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.