19 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Man Arraigned for Allegedly Sodomising an 18 Year Old

By Bahati Chume

Hai — A resident of Kimashuku village in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Paulo Kimara (42) appeared before Hai District court for allegedly sodomising an 18 year old man.

Reading the charges in court, the prosecutor Ms Valerian Banda told the resident magistrate, Agnes Mhina, that the accused person committed the offense, contrary to criminal law 154 (1) of 2002.

Ms Banda alleged that Mr Paulo Kimara, committed the offense on May 11 this year at 2.30 pm at Kimashuku village.

According to the prosecutor, the accused person went along to attack the grandmother of the young man, causing injuries on her body. She is now reportedly admitted at the Kilimajaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) where she undergoing treatment.

The accused person denied all the charges against him. But he could not meet the conditions of the bail. Because of the nature of the offense, he was requited to have two grantees who would commit to pay Sh2million each in order to bail him out.

The case has been adjourned until it will be mentioned again on May 30th this year. The accused person remains in cell for failing to fulfill conditions for the bail.

