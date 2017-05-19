Tanzania: RIP Dogo Mfaume

It is a dark weekend in Tanzania's music as we are still to come to terms with the untimely death of singer Dogo Mfaume who passed away on Wednesday.

The cause of his death still remains a speculative affair but so far it is believed that he was he was undergoing treatment at Muhimbili with a possibility of an operation this week.

Other reports say he had suffered a brain tumor.

He had survived years of susbstance abuse which left him a shadow of the vibrant young man that he once was.

As his songs play on several radio and TV stations it remains a nostalgic moment for both his fans and close relatives. Dogo Mfaume who broke into the limelight with his hit single Kazi Ya Dukani was known to have been obne of the first artiste to popularise the Mchiriku genre.

Even though his music did not hit the top of the roof, he and his group were a common reference in his chosen path.

Though his popularity had taken a deep, his music still remained relevant to the social needs of our society.