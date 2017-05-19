19 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RIP Dogo Mfaume

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Owere

It is a dark weekend in Tanzania's music as we are still to come to terms with the untimely death of singer Dogo Mfaume who passed away on Wednesday.

The cause of his death still remains a speculative affair but so far it is believed that he was he was undergoing treatment at Muhimbili with a possibility of an operation this week.

Other reports say he had suffered a brain tumor.

He had survived years of susbstance abuse which left him a shadow of the vibrant young man that he once was.

As his songs play on several radio and TV stations it remains a nostalgic moment for both his fans and close relatives. Dogo Mfaume who broke into the limelight with his hit single Kazi Ya Dukani was known to have been obne of the first artiste to popularise the Mchiriku genre.

Even though his music did not hit the top of the roof, he and his group were a common reference in his chosen path.

Though his popularity had taken a deep, his music still remained relevant to the social needs of our society.

Tanzania

Spate of Mysterious Murders of Public Leaders Rocks Kibiti

A wave of killings has gripped Kibiti District in Coast Region after a retired ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Muyui… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.