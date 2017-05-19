19 May 2017

Nigeria: Seven Days, Seven Nights in Prison Looks Like a Whole Year - Mercy Aigbe's Husband

Photo: Vanguard
Mercy Aigbe and husband.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe's husband, Lanre Gentry, has said that the government should improve prison facilities across asking that "Is it that they've forgotten this people are still Nigerian citizens?

"If I may say, government shouldn't leave what they ought to do and start involving its selves in (domestic violence).

Gentry said made this statement after he was released from the Medium Prison, Kirikiri.

He lamented that the Kirikiri Prison ought to be a correctional facility but instead, it is an overpopulated arena where people die every night.saying that 'I think this place should be a rehabilitation center not a dumping ground, seven days and seven nights at the medium prison looks like I have spent a whole year in there.'

"I have something to tell the world about my prison life and how it happened.

"Watch out for my story."

On his Instagram page, Gentry said, "Like I have said earlier that I have something to tell the world due to my fresh experience at the medium prison, (Kirikiri apapa)

"At the moment, I would like to say @realmercyaigbe's effort sending me to jail was another privilege to see, say all which is going on over there.

I think this place should be a rehabilitation center not a dumping ground, seven days and seven nights at the medium prison looks like i have spent a whole year in there.

"Over 3600 prisoners, where we are meant to have just 1500 prisoners. Prisoners are now more or less like beggars.

"I have been there not that am been told, people die every blessed day, am here to tell the whole world that please lets fight this out with our government because I see no reason why tax are being collected and nothing has been produce and provided through all this payment.

"Is it that they've forgotten this people are still Nigerian citizens?

"If I may say, government shouldn't leave what they ought to do and start involving its selves in (domestic violence).

" I won't say more than this tonight but more to come to come every night.‎"

