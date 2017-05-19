19 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wike Has Done Well, Even Osinbajo Said So - Jonathan

Nyesom Wike.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has praised Gov. Nyesom Wike for "delivering the dividends of democracy" to the people of Rivers.

Mr. Jonathan made the remark on Thursday in Port Harcourt while inaugurating the second Nkpogu bridge, as part of the second anniversary celebration of the Wike administration.

The former president said the performance of the governor has endeared him to the electorate.

"Gov. Wike has performed wonderfully well in governance. I have no regrets that he is the governor of Rivers State. I am happy that the governor has opened up Rivers State through projects," he said.

"Wike has shown so much commitment to infrastructural development. The whole of Rivers State is now a construction yard," Mr. Jonathan said.

Mr. Jonathan said his appreciation for the "outstanding performance" of Gov. Wike was beyond party lines.

He said that acting President Yemi Osinbajo had also acknowledged the developmental strides of the governor when he visited the State.

Mr. Jonathan lauded Rivers people for their support throughout his eight years in national politics, while expressing joy to be part of the occasion.

Gov. Nyesom Wike said that Nigerians had seen the difference between good governance and false promises in the two years of the APC government.

Mr. Wike said the decision to invite the former president to inaugurate the project was a clear message to Nigerians that Mr. Jonathan would not be abandoned.

"We are not politicians that when anything is wrong, they sing different song. Rivers State is a different place," he added.

"When we believe in you, we believe in you. We are different from other Niger Delta states. We can say it with all authority," Mr. Wike said.

"We cannot come out in the public and begin to castigate our own. Those who do that, should have a rethink.

"For us, it doesn't matter, even with the blackmail against Jonathan, we will continue to back him," the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two bridges constructed by the Wike administration link Nkpogu to the state capital.

The Commissioner of Works, Bathuel Harrison, said that the Second Nkpogu Bridge would ease the traffic challenges in the area. (NAN)

