19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - Borno Rebuilds 2,000 Homes in Damasak

By Uthman Abubakar

Maiduguri — Borno State government has so far reconstructed 2,400 homes in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area and former stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of the state.

The insurgents had destroyed 101,000 out of the 150,585 homes in Mobbarm most of them in Damasak and some villages near the headquarters.

The stock of houses so far reconstructed was announced when Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima visited Damasak on Wednesday.

Mr Babagana Umaga Zulum, Borno's Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of insurgency victims, told Shettima what his ministry was able to achieve using funds released by Shettima.

The state has rebuilt 1,600 mud houses, 450 block houses and 16 public structures including General Hospital, schools and police stations, Zulum said.

Zulum said since the governor gave a matching order for the complete reconstruction of Damasak during his first visit, and after the town was liberated by troops, the ministry swung into action.

Addressing the people, he said; "We are aware of the agricultural activities that is been practiced among our people, which provides 95% employment opportunities and income generation.

"I can assure you that, as the rainy season set in, we are not only rebuilding and resettling our displaced people, but also provide agricultural inputs such as tractors, fertilizers, insecticides/pesticides to encourage modern farming in this part of the state."

