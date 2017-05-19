Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Lays Foundation of 50-Bed Clinic in Daura

Katsina — Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, laid the foundation of a 50-bed Maternal and Child Clinic yesterday in Daura.

The clinic, which .is being constructed by her foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation, is expected to be completed this year to provide free treatment and medication to the less privileged in the society.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, Aisha Buhari said the establishment of the clinic which is to be replicated in other parts of the country was aimed at giving efficient health care services to pregnant women and nursing mothers as well as reduce maternal and child morbidity.

In her remarks, wife of the acting president, Dolapo Osinbajo, commended Aisha Buhari for helping humanity through her foundation.

Earlier, the state commissioner of Health Mariya Usman said the state government has expended billions on improving health care service delivery in the state.