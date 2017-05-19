Nigeria: Senate Bars Gbajabiamila From Office

The Senate yesterday stopped the Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila from entering office until his confirmation.

This followed the outcome of an investigation conducted by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan on the assumption of office by Gbajabiamila without being confirmed by the Senate.

Gbajabiamila was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 12. Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) had on Wednesday raised a point of order, alleging that Gbajabiamila has assumed duty as the DG of NLRC without Senate's confirmation.

Senate mandated Lawan to investigate the issue. Informing the Senate of the outcome of his investigation, Lawan said Gbajabiamila has assumed duty as the head of NLRC. Senate President Bukola Saraki warned that the nominee should not be seen around the office.