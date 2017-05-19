Zimbabwe: First Lady's Son Impregnates Minister's Daughter, Court Hears

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe's son Russell Goreraza reportedly impregnated the daughter of the late deputy minister and national hero Aguy Georgias, a Harare court heard Wednesday.

Goreraza is Grace's son from her first marriage to an Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot who was effectively exiled to China as a military attaché after losing his wife to President Robert Mugabe.

Industrialist and ruling Zanu PF party central committee member Georgias died last December and was buried at the national shrine just outside Harare.

The late businessman's children, daughter Ionna Kiki Kuriakitsa and son, Harry Moulder Georgias, 39, share their father's Harare home but are effectively at war and barely speak to each other.

On Wednesday Harry appeared before magistrate Joy Chikodzore charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his sister, apparently furious that she was mistreating his children.

He denied the charges, insisting he was actually defending himself on the day of the altercation.

Police were summoned to the property after Ionna sought medical treatment after the fight.

Court heard that when the officers arrived at the residency, they found Harry lying on the floor unconscious and in a pool of blood.

Defending himself, Harry told court that his sister was in the habit of intimidating and threatening him with arrest and also reminding him that he was merely step brother with no entitlement to their national hero father's estate.

Court heard that the sister would boast about being well-connected and reportedly having close ties with the CIO, the police commissioner as well as Goreraza.

"It is the accused's defence that the complainant that she would have him arrested and rot in jail as she was linked to the first family," said Harry's defence attorney Charity Tawanda.

"She (Ionna) even said that she was pregnant by Russell (Goreraza) who is in control of the CIO, (adding she also) had good connections with the police commissioner.

"The accused will state that this is a case of bad blood between him and the complainant which started at the time of the death of their father when the complainant wanted to chase the accused out of the house claiming he had no shares at the house and was supposed to leave with his family.

"The complainant rushed to play victim by (going) to the police. He (defendant) will tell the court that it is she who must be facing these charges as she is the one who provoked him verbally and emotionally.

"She abused him with insults that he was not their late father's son and has always threatened him with arrests and disappearance by CIO."

However, under cross examination Ionna, refuted the allegations she attacked her brother but confirmed that they did not get along.

"We don't talk. I don't even have his mobile number although we stay at the same house," she said.

Asked whether she knew Goreraza, Iona said; "I know him from the press.

"I have attended some political meetings with my mother where he could have been as well. Everyone knows the First family."

Prosecutors say Harry assaulted Iona with fists, open hands and a wooden table causing bodily injuries.

Their altercation followed a misunderstanding over food after Iona allegedly stopped Harry's child from using the stove.

He then accused her of being cruel to his children and later assaulted after which she was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital.

Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu prosecuted.