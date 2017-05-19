Nigeria: Over 7 Million Nigerians Suffer Depression

Out of the 29 million people living with depression in Africa, over seven million of are Nigerians, the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria said.

They made the disclosure yesterday during the celebration of the World family Day in Abuja.

President of the Society, Dr Akin Moses said depression plays a role in more than half of all suicide attempts and that up to 15 per cent of those who were depressed died by suicide.

He said: "Depression is a common mental health problem that affects mood, resulting in a change in the way a person feels, thinks, acts and his sense of well-being. Without treatment, a depressed person has a 20 per cent chance of committing suicide in his life," he said.

Moses said in Nigeria only one fifth of those with a depressive episode receive any treatment and only 1 in 50 receive treatment that is minimally adequate.