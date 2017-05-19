Nigeria: New Plateau Govt, House to Gulp Additional N1 Billion

Jos — The new Government House at Little Rayfield in Jos south local government area of Plateau State will gulp an additional N1 billion.

This was contained in the 2017 budget highlights made available yesterday by the State Commissioner of Finance, Tamwakat Weli.

The new seat of power which was built by former governor, Jonah Jang had by 2015 gulped N13.5 billion.

Weli said the additional sum will be used to complete the structure while N2 billion also earmarked under the administrative sector for the procurement of official vehicles.

Daily Trust reports that the N139 billion appropriation signed into law by Governor Simon Bako Lalong last week has a total of N70.1 billion for capital expenditure and N69.3 billion for recurrent.