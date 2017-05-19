19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Naptip Seeks Prosecution of Foreign Human Traffickers

By Ruby Leo

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, has called for the arrest and prosecution of foreign-based human trafficking rings.

She said activities of such rings constitute major threat to the global anti-human trafficking efforts. A statement by the head of public relation, Mr Josiah Emerole said the NAPTIP boss made this known when a delegation from the Spanish embassy paid her a visit in Abuja yesterday.

She said all international organizations must share useful intelligence on the operations base and location of the human trafficking 'lords' for the purpose of bursting their rings and making them to face the law.

Head of the delegation, Mr Raphael Mouib, informed the NAPTIP management of plans to commence the implementation of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) project, which was designed to address some of the human trafficking issues in the country.

