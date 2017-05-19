Nigeria: EFCC Docks Man Over N86 Million Land Racketeering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned one Ikechucwu Duru before an FCT High Court sitting in Lugbe on a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

Duru was alleged to have obtained the sum of N86 million from one Alhaji Aliyu Idris Shuaibu under the pretext of re-instatement of plot No 4 Cadastral Zone C10 located at Wumba District and allocation of a new plot of land.

Upon pleading not guilty to the charge, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ahmed asked the court to fix a date for hearing, while urging the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending trial.

After listening to arguments by counsels, Justice Angela Otaluka granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety, who must be a civil servant in Abuja on grade level 14, must show evidence of being in the service for the next five years.

The judge thereafter ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje prison pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, and adjourned to June 5, 2017 for trial.