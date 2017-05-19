19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: EFCC Docks Man Over N86 Million Land Racketeering

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement A. Oloyede

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned one Ikechucwu Duru before an FCT High Court sitting in Lugbe on a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

Duru was alleged to have obtained the sum of N86 million from one Alhaji Aliyu Idris Shuaibu under the pretext of re-instatement of plot No 4 Cadastral Zone C10 located at Wumba District and allocation of a new plot of land.

Upon pleading not guilty to the charge, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ahmed asked the court to fix a date for hearing, while urging the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending trial.

After listening to arguments by counsels, Justice Angela Otaluka granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety, who must be a civil servant in Abuja on grade level 14, must show evidence of being in the service for the next five years.

The judge thereafter ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje prison pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, and adjourned to June 5, 2017 for trial.

Nigeria

Rape - Expert Wants Review of Sexual Assault Laws

The National Programme Manager of the Justice for All (J4A) Mr Danladi Plang has called for review of existing laws on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.