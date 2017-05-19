Nigeria: Court Remands Ex-Governor Lamido's Commissioners, LG Chairs in Prison

Dutse — Chief Magistrate Court II, Dutse, yesterday remanded the Jigawa State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Salisu Mahmuda Kuit, and five others in prison pending determination of their bail application.

Mahmuda is being remanded along with Salisu Sale Indarawa and Nasiru Umar Roni, both former commissioners; Shehu Umar Chamo, Abba Mohammed Dagoro and Muktari Ibrahim Gagarawa, all former Local Government chairmen who served during former Governor Sule Lamido's administration.

According the First Information Report (FIR), indicated that the former public servants were arraigned on five count charges.

The accused were charged with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, theft and forgery, among others.

In his objection, the prosecuting counsel, Musa Imam, argued that if court granted the accused bail they would interfere with investigation.

The Chief Magistrate, Usman Mohammed Lamid adjourned the case to May, 23 while ordered for the accused to be remanded in prison custody.