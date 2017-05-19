19 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 2 of 3 Kapsoya Missing Children Found Dead in Kitale

Photo: Jared Nyataya/Nation
From left: Clifford Nyambane, six, Dan Nyamweya, five, and Glen Ongagi, three. Two of the children have been found dead in Kitale.
By Nation Reporter

Two of the three missing children belonging to Mr James Ratemo, a Kanu MCA candidate for Kapsoya Ward in Uasin Gishu, have been found dead.

Police say the body of the other child has been spotted floating in River Nzoia though it is yet to be retrieved and its identity confirmed.

2 BODIES

Mr Ratemo told the Nation that he found the first two bodies at Kitale County Referral Hospital on Friday morning.

The three boys -- Clifford Nyambane, six, Dan Nyamweya, five, and Glen Ongagi, three -- went missing on Saturday.

They disappeared on their way to Eldovil SDA Church in Kapsoya.

Their mother on Wednesday said the children had gone to church ahead of her but she did not find them when she arrived there a few minutes later.

CHURCH

"I prepared very early for church as is the norm on Saturday," she said.

"However, when I reached church, which is just 500 metres away, I could not find them. I assumed that they had gone to play with their friends but I was alarmed when they failed to come back home."

Clifford was a Standard One pupil at Highland Grace Academy while Dan was in Middle Class at Shalom Academy.

The youngest, Glen, was yet to go to school.

More follows.

