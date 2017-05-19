19 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Attempt to Overthrow Buhari Will Be Opposed - APC

Photo: Daily Trust
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Nwafor Sunday

Reacting to the statement made by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai that some politicians were approaching soldiers with the aim of usurping power, the All Progressives Congress, APC, through their National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, warned that any attempt to overthrow Buhari will be opposed and rebuffed and plotters will have themselves to blame.

Recall that Gen. Buratai had earlier warned that, "Any officer or soldier of Nigerian Army found to be hobnobbing with such elements or engaged in unprofessional conducts such as politicking would have himself or herself to blame".

In connection with the above the British high Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, equally stated that United Kingdom will not allow any other political system to be practiced in Nigeria. In so far Nigeria was colonized by us 'Britain' no other political system will benefit Nigeria except democracy, he said.

According to him, "No other system will work in Nigeria, except democracy, UK believes so much in democracy and that is why we introduced it to Nigeria during the colonial era, we believe so much in democracy.

" So, our position is very clear; we stand for democracy, we stand for the democratic process and we stand for change, if that is what the people of Nigeria wants. "It has to be a choice that the people make and not a choice that is imposed upon them."

"The British Government believes that democracy is absolutely critical in Nigeria. There is a democratic process here; there are elections. If you are not happy with your leaders, then you should change your leadership process through your leaders and through elections" he finally said.

However, Abdullahi while speaking with journalists in Ilorin, explained why the party initially paused to react.

According to him, "We have hesitated to react so far because we think that the house belongs to us, so we wanted to wait for Nigerians to react and Nigerians have reacted.

"If there was any such thing in the offing, I think it is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy," he said.

