Kenya: Major City Centre Roads to Close for Heart Run

Photo: Nation

Major roads will be closed to normal traffic in Nairobi for the annual Mater Heart Run on May 20.

Major roads will be closed to normal traffic in Nairobi for the annual Mater Heart Run on Saturday.

Traffic police will create diversions during the closure between 7 am and 11 am to ensure road users who will not be taking part in the event are not inconvenienced.

The city traffic boss Leonard Katana said his officers will be on the roads affected to direct motorists "accordingly."

Though motorists are advised to follow the restrictions, Mr Katana said exceptions can be made in case of emergencies.

For instance, the stretch from City Mortuary to Haile Selassie Avenue will be closed "but depending on the prevailing situation on the ground an appreciation can be made because it serves Kenyatta National Hospital which is a vital institution," he added.

Lang'ata Road will be closed from between Lusaka and Mbagathi roundabouts.