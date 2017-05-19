19 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: The List of Guys Actress Vicky Zugah Has Dated - Details

Leo Mensah popularly known as Ntoatoahene has hit at Vicky Zugah over her recent comments naming him as part of the men who made her wallow in pain in the past four years of her relationship.

The TV presenter told Amanda Jisseh on Hitz FM, they are not the only guys Vicky Zugah has dated in the past.

Actress Vicky Zugah was alleged to have mentioned all three men who physically abused her within the past four years. They are DJ Cash, Actor Leo Mensah aka Ntoatoahene and recently Sierra Leonean representative for Big Brother Africa - The Chase, Adrian Bolt Lewis.

Leo Mensah also revealed names of celebrities Vicky Zuagh is alleged to have dated in the past as follows; Abortion now Coded of 4×4 fame, Actor Eddie Nartey, TV presenter P Y Addo Boateng, Musician Chemphe, Musician D-Flex and DJ Mensah among others.

Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has finally let the cat out of the bag as she revealed the torture she has been through the past four years of her relationship with her three ex-boyfriends.

She recounted how she was severally beaten by her lovers and suffered bruises on her face making it difficult for family members, friends and individual to recognised her.

In an interview on Okay FM, Vicky mentioned three men she has dated within the past four years namely DJ Cash, Actor Leo Mensah aka Ntoatoahene and recently Sierra Leonean representative for Big Brother Africa - The Chase, Adrian Bolt Lewis and she confessed that all three of them abused her physically.

The mother of two also revealed that her worst domestic violence experience was when she had a broken arm and a bruised face after serious abuse by one of her ex-boyfriends.

When asked what could be the reason why three different men will consistently abuse her Vicky said "Well, what I did or didn't do does not matter because nothing can justify a man laying his hand on a woman. I was never disrespectful to any of them, I don't even argue with them because everybody who know me, knows I am a very quiet person".

As to why she has decided to speak now, after suffering in silence for the past four years, Vicky stated that close friends and family members have been speaking to her and prevented her from speaking out, so she has endured it all this while but she can't take it anymore.

The actress hinted that she is going to use her personal experience to begin a nationwide campaign against domestic violence.

