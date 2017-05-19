17 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: New Ministers Will Be Inaugurated in Due Course - Govt

By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government has assured that the two new ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) will be inaugurated in due course.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance today while addressing State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Senate, had two weeks ago, screened and confirmed Ocheni and Hassan as ministers, but they are yet to be sworn in.

Ministers are usually sworn in and assigned portfolios a week after their confirmation by the upper legislative chamber.

The information minister parried a question on what was delaying the swearing in of Ocheni and Hassan.

He simply said: "I can assure you that they will be sworn in in due course."

Ocheni is to replace the late former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi, who died over a year ago; while Hassan is to replace Mrs Amina Mohammed, who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

