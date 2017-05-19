Nigeria: 1,268 Nigerians Arrived From Libya in 6 Months - NEMA

Lagos — 1,268 Nigerians had voluntarily returned from Libya from Dec. 15, 2016 and May 16, 2017, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed.

Director - General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, who received another batch of 258 Nigerians at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos late Tuesday, said the returnees comprised 220 male adults and 18 female adults.

There were 13 male children, two female children, four female infants and one male infant, according to the DG who was represented by the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, Dr. Onimode Bandele.

Onimode disclosed that another batch of Nigerians were being expected on May 25, adding that the exercise would continue as long as those stranded in Libya are willing to return home.

"The Federal Government is collaborating with various state governments to rehabilitate and reintegrate the returnees", he said.

The returnees arrived aboard a chartered Libyan Airlines A330-200 with registration number 5A-LAU at about 9:00 p.m.

They were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, among others.