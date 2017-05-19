19 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: American Actress Maggie Q in Kenya for Elephant Conservation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Maggie Q/Instagram
Maggie Q - Day 1. Kenya. After my breakfast and before theirs, I'm blessed enough to receive orphan love at the rehabilitation center in Nairobi. I am flying off soon to the second camp where these young babies will be transferred to one day. There, they will be cared for until they are ready to be integrated back into the wild. Watch this space.

American actress and model, Margaret Denise Quigley, professionally known as Maggie Q, is currently in Kenya to raise awareness for elephant conservation.

Maggie Q, who currently stars in ABC's political drama Designated Survivor, is known for starring in the action films Mission: Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard and also played the title role of The CW's action-thriller series Nikita.

The actress, who is outspoken on the subject of animal rights, had joined fellow WildAid Ambassadors Yao Ming, Li Bingbing, and Jackie Chan for the "Say No" campaign urging consumers not to buy ivory and rhino horn products in 2013.

The actress posted on her Instagram, "I'm blessed enough to receive orphan love at the rehabilitation center in Nairobi," on Friday.

Welcome to Kenya Maggie Q!

Kenya

Kenyan First Lady to Grace Kigali International Peace Marathon

Kenya's First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will on Sunday join her Rwandan counterpart Jeannette Kagame to flag-off the 13th… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.