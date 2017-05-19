Kenya: American Actress Maggie Q in Kenya for Elephant Conservation

Photo: Maggie Q/Instagram

Maggie Q - Day 1. Kenya. After my breakfast and before theirs, I'm blessed enough to receive orphan love at the rehabilitation center in Nairobi. I am flying off soon to the second camp where these young babies will be transferred to one day. There, they will be cared for until they are ready to be integrated back into the wild. Watch this space.

American actress and model, Margaret Denise Quigley, professionally known as Maggie Q, is currently in Kenya to raise awareness for elephant conservation.

Maggie Q, who currently stars in ABC's political drama Designated Survivor, is known for starring in the action films Mission: Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard and also played the title role of The CW's action-thriller series Nikita.

The actress, who is outspoken on the subject of animal rights, had joined fellow WildAid Ambassadors Yao Ming, Li Bingbing, and Jackie Chan for the "Say No" campaign urging consumers not to buy ivory and rhino horn products in 2013.

Welcome to Kenya Maggie Q!