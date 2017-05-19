12 April 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Police Recruit May Go to Jail for False Declaration

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The Principal Magistrate at the Siaka Steven Street Magistrates' Court No.1, Dr. Abou Bhakarr Binneh Kamara, yesterday remanded one Fomba Bunduka, a recruit of the Sierra Leone Police at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre, pending sentencing for the offence of false declaration contrary to the Perjury Act.

The accused was before the court on two counts of false declaration contrary to Section 4 of the Perjury Act of 1911.

The prosecution alleges that the accused, Fomba Bunduka on 15th February, 2017 at the Human Resource Management , Sierra Leone Police Headquarters, George Street in Freetown, knowingly made false statement in his applicant form for the recruitment in the Sierra Leone Police that his date of birth was 4th April 1988 knowing same to be false.

The prosecution further alleges that the accused on Thursday 23rd February, 2017 at the Sierra Leone Police Force Training School at Hastings, made false statement in his own handwriting and purported that his registration date of birth to be on 4th April 1988 in the police registration sheet knowing to be false.

However, Magistrate Kamara had adjourned the matter to Friday 14th April, 2017 for sentencing.

