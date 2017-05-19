South Africa: 10-Year Anniversary of Bulls' Maiden Super-Triumph

Today, May 19, 2017 , marks exactly 10 years since the Bulls won their first Super Rugby title when they stunned the Sharks in the 2007 final in Durban.

Wing Bryan Habana scored after the hooter, before flyhalf Derick Hougaard converted to hand the Bulls a 20-19 victory and bag the-then Super 14 title.

It was South Africa's first triumph in the competition since its formation as the Super 12 in 1996.

It signalled the start of a golden era for the Bulls, who went on to grab further titles in 2009 and 2010.

The tournament officially became known as Super Rugby in 2015 when 15 teams took part.

In 2016, three more teams were added, but the number is set to be reduced back to 15 from next year.

Note: South Africa's Transvaal won the 1993 Super 10 but records from pre-1996 aren't calculated as the SANZAAR governing body was only formed in 1996 upon the introduction of the Super 12.

Source: Sport24