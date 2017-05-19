19 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 10-Year Anniversary of Bulls' Maiden Super-Triumph

Tagged:

Related Topics

Today, May 19, 2017 , marks exactly 10 years since the Bulls won their first Super Rugby title when they stunned the Sharks in the 2007 final in Durban.

Wing Bryan Habana scored after the hooter, before flyhalf Derick Hougaard converted to hand the Bulls a 20-19 victory and bag the-then Super 14 title.

It was South Africa's first triumph in the competition since its formation as the Super 12 in 1996.

It signalled the start of a golden era for the Bulls, who went on to grab further titles in 2009 and 2010.

The tournament officially became known as Super Rugby in 2015 when 15 teams took part.

In 2016, three more teams were added, but the number is set to be reduced back to 15 from next year.

Note: South Africa's Transvaal won the 1993 Super 10 but records from pre-1996 aren't calculated as the SANZAAR governing body was only formed in 1996 upon the introduction of the Super 12.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Land Audits to Determine Who Owns South Africa

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti says there is a need to conduct a land audit in terms of race,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.