19 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Million Benefit From Vodacom Health Service

Over one million expectant mother benefit from health education and guidance service provided free of charge by Vodacom through short messages.

Vodacom Tanzania Foundation Grants & Communication Manager, Sandra Oswald said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that, over one million Vodacom subscribers have enrolled for the service since its launch in 2012.

'Wazazi Nipendeni' SMS service continues to offer guidance on better health practices to hundreds of pregnant women in different parts of the country.

"Subscribers have received over 55 million total messages with important health information, free of charge, this is to prevent women, mothers, men and youth from being at risk of catching malaria, but also provides in hand information on transmission of HIV to child; encouraging early detection of pregnancy danger signs, post-partum care, fetal development, family Planning and Ante-natal Clinic visit reminders through this sms information platform," she elaborated.

She said the service was designed to provide health tips to expecting mothers in order to make sure that they are in good health and give birth to healthy children.

"Expecting women and those who are breastfeeding can access a wide range of health information messages that reminds them on how to stay healthy throughout their pregnancy.

