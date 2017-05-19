19 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Rhino Horn Bust At OR Tambo Airport

Pretoria — The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has confiscated rhino horn, which was declared as tea bags at OR Tambo International Airport.

"SARS Customs intercepted 7.035kg of rhino horn declared as 'tea bags' at OR Tambo International Airport," said the revenue service on Friday.

The discovery of the rhino horn was made on Thursday when customs officials subjected the identified shipment for scanning.

"During the scanning process, images consistent with rhino horn were observed. Upon a physical inspection the contents of the box were found to include eight pieces of rhino horn wrapped in foil."

The rhino horn was concealed amongst packets of sweets and chocolates. The shipment was destined for Hong Kong via Qatar, Doha.

"The goods have been handed over to the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (HAWKS) for further investigation," said SARS.

