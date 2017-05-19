17 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Over 20,000 Ghost Workers Discovered in Military Pension Payroll - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ronald Mutum

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Dan-Ali has said over 20,000 ghost workers were discovered after verification exercise of military pensioners payroll.

Dan-Ali made this known in Abuja on Tuesday at a town hall meeting organized by the ministry of Information and Culture.

He said ghost workers were discovered in the pay roll of the military pensioners which has saved government huge amounts of money.

He also said the ministry of Defence facilitated the administration of Group life Assurance scheme for members of the armed force.

He added that the government has given a special priority to security and has taken appropriate measures to tackle all security challenges.

He said in its effort to improve the combat effectiveness and raise the morale of fighting troops the present administration has procured modern equipment for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He explained that this is done based on the Government to Government policy which enables dealing directly with the original equipment manufacturers.

He said this approach has reduced the involvement of the middle men/vendors and ensures that only credible suppliers are involved in the procurement process.

Nigeria

Acting President Receives 2017 Budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has received the details of the 2017 appropriation bill recently passed by the National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.