Nigeria: Over 20,000 Ghost Workers Discovered in Military Pension Payroll - Minister

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Dan-Ali has said over 20,000 ghost workers were discovered after verification exercise of military pensioners payroll.

Dan-Ali made this known in Abuja on Tuesday at a town hall meeting organized by the ministry of Information and Culture.

He said ghost workers were discovered in the pay roll of the military pensioners which has saved government huge amounts of money.

He also said the ministry of Defence facilitated the administration of Group life Assurance scheme for members of the armed force.

He added that the government has given a special priority to security and has taken appropriate measures to tackle all security challenges.

He said in its effort to improve the combat effectiveness and raise the morale of fighting troops the present administration has procured modern equipment for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He explained that this is done based on the Government to Government policy which enables dealing directly with the original equipment manufacturers.

He said this approach has reduced the involvement of the middle men/vendors and ensures that only credible suppliers are involved in the procurement process.