Check-in counters at the newly-refurbished departure section of Kigali International Airport (file photo).

The Ministry of Health has introduced screening for temperature at all official border posts with the DR Congo in Rubavu and Rusizi districts following reports of Ebola outbreak in the neighbouring country.

Ebola was recently reported in Likati Health Zone, Bas Uele Province in the north eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The screening, which began today, is done using non-contact infrared laser thermometers, according to a statement by the ministry.

All travelers with fever will not be allowed enter Rwanda and all passengers who have been to the affected areas in DR Congo within the last 22 days will be stopped from boarding flights to Rwanda.

"In readiness to detect any Ebola cases, the Kigali International Airport will continue the fever screening using a heat scan machine which is also in compliance to the international standards," the statement reads.

The ministry has however reassured the general population that there has been no case of Ebola virus in in the country but called on everyone remain vigilant and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility.