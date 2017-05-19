Liberia: Grand Kru Cries for Police Officers

The lack of adequate police officers in Grand Kru County is seriously hampering the criminal justice system in the county. Grand Kru County AttorneyDaniel C.K. Dweh made the disclosure recently to the New Dawn in Barclayville .

Attorney Dweh said Grand Kru with a population of over 57,000 in habitants has less than 14 police officers, adding that even the county's administrative district is has no assigned police officers.

He said out of the county's eight districts, only three has police officers, something he described as a slap in the face of the criminal justice system of Grand Kru.

The county attorney notes that the situation has led to increased crime rate, including murder, rape, kidnapping and theft of property, among others.

He further disclosed that the security gap being a way of life of citizens in the county, they have on many occasions, effected arrest of criminals and forward them for prosecution.

Attorney Dweh, who is chairman of the Joint Security in Grand Kru, is calling on the government to provide mobility for security personnel in the county, especially the police.

According to him, since he took office five years ago, not a single vehicle has been assigned to the Grand Kru Police Detachment.

Dweh laments that the situation has made the detachment vulnerable, as there is no vehicle for the few police officers in the county to combat crime. He emphasizes that the police are the first contact in the criminal justice system and as such, they should be provided all necessary logistics to protect lives and property across the country.