Liberia: Parents Pay Teachers At PCA

The Principal of the Paynesville Central Academy or PCA Rev. N. KlogbahBlamo Sr. says the Parent Teachers Association of the institution has been instrumental in the payment of teachers' salaries.

Rev. Blamo recently told reporters in Monrovia that beside helping to pay the salaries of instructors, the Parent Teachers Association or PTA has also provided about 50 chairs for use by both students and administrative staff of the PCA.

The PCA was established in 1987 by three Liberians including Rev. Samuel S. Tormetie, Sr., J. Godfrey Mulbah, Sr., and Rev. N. KlogbahBlamo, Sr to contribute to the growth and development of the country's educational system.

Rev. Blamo has expressed gratitude to officials and members of the PTA for seeking the plight of the school whenever there it faces challenges. In another development, Rev. Blamo has pleaded that government provides security protection for the smooth administration of the West African Examinations to avoid test getting in the hands of the wrong people.

He has emphasized that the WAEC exams have a high national, regional and international value. Rev. Blamo has finally urged the Ministry of Education to ensure that all schools operating in the country use one curriculum.