Nigeria: Banky W Much Awaited Video for #Kololo Out

Banky W has dropped his much awaited video for his latest album #Kololo video, almost two weeks later than he promised.
In Instagram and Twitter notifications, Banky said the video "is out right now".
Three weeks ago, the artiste had dropped the lyric video and promised to churn out the video soon, precisely in one week, according to his notes on You Tube.
According to him, the video was inspired by the city of Dubai. The artiste, now with 1.6m followers on Instagram is also offering 10 Nigerians the opportunity to win a trip for 2 to Dubai with the release of the official video.
In the earlier You Tube post, Banky W uploaded the lyrics of Kololo, which he says is a derivative of the word "Kolo", a Nigerian slang for Crazy.
"And so Kololo means... REALLY crazy," he said.
The Lyrics of Kololo
Verse 1:
Baby Oh
E been done dey show say you want to dey carry go
I suppose to know say you want to go solo
On Your Own
All Alone
I don't know why
Oh Girl you're driving me crazy
Out of my mind,
I cannot hide it
I've been thinking about you lately
No matter how hard I try
I cannot fight it
Sometimes I get so frustrated
And I'm losing my mind
Bruising inside
I know I need you and I hate it
No matter how hard I try
I cannot fight it
Chorus:
I still love you (2X)
I still love you baby (2X)
I still need you
And I want you
I still want you baby
Oh Girl you dey make me want to
Ko lo lo
Verse 2:
Baby Oh
It's about the way you dey make me lose my head
It's about the way I hate that I like it
And you know
I should go
I should go now
(U say U like me, Maybe U no like me,
U say U let me, U say U no ready)
Oh Girl you're driving me crazy
Out of my mind,
I cannot hide it
I've been thinking about you lately
No matter how hard I try
I cannot fight it
Sometimes I get so frustrated
And I'm losing my mind
Bruising inside
I know I need you and I hate it
No matter how hard I try
I cannot fight it
3rd Verse:
Baby I just can't let you go,
Honey you know that I know that you know now
Oh no I just can't let you go,
Honey you know that I know that you know now
I run around town just to find you
Baby there's nobody like you
BabaGod wey design you
Baby there's nobody like you
Ain't nobody like you now