19 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Yemi Osinbajo Receives 2017 Budget

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received the 2017 budget passed by the National Assembly last week.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Mr. Ita Enang in a closed door session presented the document to Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The budget first presented in December 2016 before the two chambers of the national assembly by the President had an estimate of N7.28 trillion but was raised to N7.44 trillion by the federal lawmakers.

Details of the budget showed that N434.4 billion was appropriated for statutory transfers to the National Judicial Council (N100 billion); Niger Delta Development Commission (N64.02 billion); Universal Basic Education (N95.2 billion); National Assembly (N125 billion); Public Complaints Commission (N4 billion); INEC (N45 billion); and National Human Rights Commission (N1.2 billion).

Briefing Journalists, Enang said that the Acting President would assent to the budget after necessary procedures had been concluded.

In a tweet, the Spokesman to Osinbajo, Mr. Laolu Akande said that the Appropriation Bill would under some consideration.

"2017 Budget-Appropraitions Bill now officially received in the Acting President's office & undergoing very prompt and diligent considerations", he tweeted.

