Photo: Premium Times

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has received the details of the 2017 appropriation bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

The National Assembly passed a N7.441 trillion budget last week.

The document was handed over to Mr. Osinbajo by the presidential aide in charge of Senate, Ita Enang.

The handover was done behind closed doors.

Mr. Osinbajo had said on Wednesday that he would sign the budget when satisfied with its contents.