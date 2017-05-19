19 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Parliament Elects Rwanda's Representatives to EALA

By James Karuhanga

Nine legislators to represent Rwanda at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) were elected at Parliament Friday by a joint session of lawmakers from the Lower Parliament and Senate.

Among those elected include Fatuma Ndangiza, formerly the Deputy CEO of Rwanda Governance Board and former high commissioner to Tanzania.

Ndangiza, together with Odda Gasinzigwa, Martin Ngoga and Pierre-Célestin Rwigema, were elected on the ticket of the coalition led by RPF Inkotanyi.

Besides Ndangiza, the other three were members of the 3rd EALA session and will be serving their second terms.

Meanwhile, François-Xavier Kalinda of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) also retained his seat in EALA while Francine Rutazana of the Liberal Party (PL) is another newcomer.

Rutazana replaces Dr Odette Nyiramirimo, who has served her two full terms at the regional assembly.

Françoise Uwumukiza, the Chairperson of the National Women Council, is the other new comer who will represent women just like Alex Bahati, a construction entrepreneur representing persons living with disabilities.

Uwamukiza will replace Valérie Nyirahabineza while Bahati replaces Dr James Ndahiro.

Rwanda's new youth representative in the regional assembly will be Jean-Claude Barimuyabo.

All six EAC partner states-Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania and South Sudan-are allocated nine representatives in the assembly.

