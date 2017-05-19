Nigeria: NYSC Donate Wheelchairs, Mosquito Nets to Kaduna Polio Survivors

Kaduna — The National Youth Service Corps - Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (NYSC-HIRD) in collaboration with Grace Project International on Tuesday donated wheel chairs and treated mosquito nets to four polio survivors in Kaduna at a four-day outreach programme which held at Birnin Yero in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The beneficiaries of the gesture which comprises of two male and two female including Nasiru Aliyu, Abubakar Isiaka, Sha'awa and Maryam Aliyu were drawn from Soba, Lere, Igabi and Kaduna South local government of the state respectively.

Speaking while distributing the items to the beneficiaries, the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Suleiman Zakari Kazaure who spoke through the Scheme's Coordinator in the State, Mallam Bello Balama explained that the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers out-reach programme was designed to address the problem of poor health services associated with rural communities.

According to him, the medical team of corps members painstakingly located the community that is discovered to be far from the reach of government, hence the intervention for four days. He however described HIRD as an initiative of the NYSC DG which commenced two years ago to take care of the medical needs of rural dwellers most of whom don't have access to health services. "This year's out-reach is a two-in-one event because we have a partner called Grace Project International that is giving us the wheelchairs to distribute to the beneficiaries across the country. It is a nationwide thing and each state is getting four to seven units depending on the prevalence," he explained.

Responding, the District head of Birnin Yero, Alhaji Mansur Ismail Bamago commended NYSC for the gesture while he called on government at all levels to make health services available to rural dwellers. "We thank NYSC for deeming it fit to identify our community as second beneficiaries of the health initiative which I am aware started two years ago. We are therefore urging government and corporate organizations to ensure that rural dwellers also enjoy quality health services. We should feel them not only during election because people need quality services to improve their health standard and economy," he said.

Sha'wa who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked NYSC and Grace Project International for coming to their aid, saying, the wheelchair will enhance their mobility.