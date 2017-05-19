16 May 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Judiciary Evaluates Performance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Toweh Alphonso

Bong County in central Liberia will today host the judiciary branch of government to begin a three-day retreat in that part of the country.

The retreat is intended to have the judiciary especially the justices, judges, and magistrates to evaluate themselves on what has been done so far and what needs to be done for the public to repose trust and confidence in the judicial system.

According to the director of communications at the Temple of Justice, Darius Ambrose Nmah has indicated that these individuals will have the opportunity to speak their mind in regards to issue they are faced with in the adjudication of justice across the country.

"Judicial matters that party litigants are faced with on the perception of the public are also issue that will be high on the agenda during the three day retreat that has not been held over decade and half year," he said.

"People depend on the judiciary as it is the only way that when self-criticism, self-evaluation and being bold with one another as this when a common ground is found to move forward," Nmah said.

Moreover, he has encouraged clients to make follow-ups on their lawyers representing them on cases and if dissatisfied over an interaction a formal complaint can be filed to the justices for further investigation.

The director indicated that the Temple of Justice is a place that gives justice but many people are not patient in following their cases to the latter.

"Development can thrive if a man knows that justice can be served, then the country will be on par as there will be shortcomings and the way forward for progress", the directed noted.

He stated that since 1800, this is the first time for judges to sit together as the people depend on the judiciary, and if justice is serve to everyone, "prosperity can be enjoyed through faith and confidence in the rule of law".

Meanwhile, Mr. Nmah has maintained that the outcome of the retreat will go towards a long-time plan for the improvement of the justice system in the country.

Liberia

Telcoms Giant Appeals for Transparency, Stable Tax Regime

Orange, the France-based global telecommunications operator that purchased a 100% ownership of Cellcom, has appealed to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.