Liberia: Judiciary Evaluates Performance

Bong County in central Liberia will today host the judiciary branch of government to begin a three-day retreat in that part of the country.

The retreat is intended to have the judiciary especially the justices, judges, and magistrates to evaluate themselves on what has been done so far and what needs to be done for the public to repose trust and confidence in the judicial system.

According to the director of communications at the Temple of Justice, Darius Ambrose Nmah has indicated that these individuals will have the opportunity to speak their mind in regards to issue they are faced with in the adjudication of justice across the country.

"Judicial matters that party litigants are faced with on the perception of the public are also issue that will be high on the agenda during the three day retreat that has not been held over decade and half year," he said.

"People depend on the judiciary as it is the only way that when self-criticism, self-evaluation and being bold with one another as this when a common ground is found to move forward," Nmah said.

Moreover, he has encouraged clients to make follow-ups on their lawyers representing them on cases and if dissatisfied over an interaction a formal complaint can be filed to the justices for further investigation.

The director indicated that the Temple of Justice is a place that gives justice but many people are not patient in following their cases to the latter.

"Development can thrive if a man knows that justice can be served, then the country will be on par as there will be shortcomings and the way forward for progress", the directed noted.

He stated that since 1800, this is the first time for judges to sit together as the people depend on the judiciary, and if justice is serve to everyone, "prosperity can be enjoyed through faith and confidence in the rule of law".

Meanwhile, Mr. Nmah has maintained that the outcome of the retreat will go towards a long-time plan for the improvement of the justice system in the country.