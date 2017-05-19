Nigeria: Ogun CP Vows to Arrest Killers of Family of 6

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has vowed that the command would deploy all its arsenal towards ensuring that the killers of a Muslim cleric, Sheikh Abdulsalam Yusuf, his wife and four children were arrested.

The commissioner who said this in Atiba, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, shortly after paying condolence visit to the family of the victims, promised that the command would not relent in its efforts to unravel the mystery behind the cause of total elimination of a whole family.

The names of the slain children were given as Latifat Yusuf, 10, Ramat Yusuf, 2, and the two set of twins, Hamad Yusuf and Muhammad Yusuf, both 8 years old.

The police boss gave a hint of a possible insider's collaboration, claiming that there were no traces of broken doors or windows where the suspected assassins broke into the family's residence.

He said; "We have launched a powerful manhunt to track the perpetrators down. The type of modus used suggested the collaboration of an insider or somebody who has grudges, but there is no place for that,we will hunt them down."

One of the relations of the deceased family, Abdulhammeed Ahmad appealed to the police to help the family get justice for the dastardly act, describing the Muslim cleric as easy going.

"I can say categorically that he was an humble person, and generous to a fault, easy going and gentle. I want government and the police to do everything humanly possible to bring those behind this crime to justice. They should not be allowed to go unpunished, because if they are allowed, they will commit another crime."

It will be recalled that the Muslim cleric, his wife and four children were killed by unknown assassins in the early hours of Tuesday.

All the victims had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The attackers, whose motive could not be ascertained yet, were said to have butchered the entire family with machetes.

The victims were said to have been discovered in the pool of their blood when school bus came to pick the children.