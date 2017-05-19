Mauritius: Academic Excellence At HSC Level Is Only the Beginning of the Journey, President Gurib-Fakim Says

press release

One should embark on an adventure of faith confronting risks and challenges and academic excellence at Higher School Certificate (HSC) level is the beginning of the journey not the end. This statement was made yesterday by the President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, at a reception held in honour of the 2016 HSC Laureates at the State House in Reduit in the presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun.

The President lauded the 2016 HSC laureates for their remarkable and exceptional performance. She underlined that a certificate is a demarcation of education level but at the same time, it should reflect attitude, character-personality and righteous actions. It also indicates the distinctive achievement of the young Mauritian brains and the relentless efforts of parents as well as educators, she added.

Speaking on the development of the youth, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, compared the journey of an individual to that of a navigator who has to gear up using his navigation skills and quick decision making in order to boldly venture in unexplored territories.

Thus, she appealed to the youth to maximise on their learning to help to resolve daunting issues and stimulate new technologies for the benefit of the society in the future.

For his part, Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that laureates should be placed at the forefront of societal transformation in order to induce creation, innovation and technology for a higher scale global competitiveness.

He also called upon the laureates to put the knowledge and the experience that they will acquire abroad at the service of the country. He added that the strength of the youth resides in their capability to adapt and demonstrate resilience in a rapid changing global economy.

Government, highlighted the Prime Minister, recognises that the strength of an economy is highly dependent on the intellect of the youth and the proper functioning of the socio-economic system relies on the efficiency of human resources.

He underscored that Government will continue to value education and academic excellence and that no stone will be left unturned to encourage hard working youngsters.

The Education Minister, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, stressed on the need to drive away the apprehension of the youth concerning unemployment. She further noted that youngsters should be responsive and they should judiciously make their choices for higher education as well as career path.

She underlined that the laureates including other youngsters are eligible to the numerous facilities provided by Government to acquire entrepreneurial skills, launch their own enterprises and in turn, generate jobs in the Mauritian economy.