Nigeria: Kaduna Extends Deadline On Sale of Govt Houses

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has extended the deadline for the submission of bids for the sale of government houses.

The state government had in February announced its decision to sell all government residential quarters as it said it was becoming too expensive to maintain them.

A statement from the committee on the sale of government residential quarters indicated that the interested persons have up to Wednesday, 31st May 2017 to indicate their interests.

About 1,990 houses are to be sold under the new policy which excludes all government quarters in schools, hospitals and similar public institutions.

The committee in the statement signed by its chairman, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, said the extension of the bid period is to enable interested persons participate in the process.

The public notice announcing the sale of houses and inviting bids was published on 27th February, 2017.