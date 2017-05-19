Liberia: Lawmakers Rescinding Decisions to Endorse Boakai's Presidential Bid?

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has reliably learnt that the planned endorsement for Joseph Boakai's presidency by 33 members of the House of Representatives that should have taken place Thursday was unsuccessful, because some lawmakers who earlier signed the resolution to endorse him were rescinding on their earlier decision.

According to sources, the lawmakers were retracting their decision for fear of been prosecuted by their various political parties who they did not consult on their decision.

A source says up to Thursday close to 10 members had rescinded their signatures on a document they signed to support Boakai.

The program was planned Thursday to be held in the rotunda of the capitol building.

The endorsement would have furthered boosted the morale of the vice Presidents bid for the Presidency on the ticket of the ruling Unity Party.

In addition to endorsements from 19 Senators, Unity Party standard bearer and Vice President Joseph Boakai was expected to receive another endorsement from 33 members of the House of Representatives.

The endorsements according to one of the lawmaker would give confidence to the campaign process of VP Boakai who is contesting in the 2017 elections to replace his boss Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to whom he has served as Vice President for 11 years.