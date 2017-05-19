Liberia: Cellcom Turns Orange Fast Internet, New Digital Services Assured Featured

As Liberia opens a new charter in its globalization of the telecommunication sector, Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications giants, has finally taken the helm at Cellcom with a promise to improve digital services and faster internet.

In April 2016, Orange Ivory Coast, a subsidiary of Orange Group, acquired the operator Cellcom which is the leading mobile operator in the market, with more than 1.5 million mobile customers.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Orange Group for the Middle East and Africa, Bruno Mettling, said Thursday's launch confirms the company's confidence in Liberia's ongoing economic recovery.

Mettlilng said it further confirms the company's commitment to bring all the benefits of new digital services to Liberians.

"Orange Liberia will be the leading mobile operator in Liberia in terms of customers, and the company has promised to be the first to introduce faster internet speed to ten cities in the country," he said, adding, "We are very proud for being one of the first international companies to invest in Liberia after the Ebola crisis."

Mettling disclosed that the decision to invest in Liberia is linked to the economy, noting, "We think that your country has a great potential and opportunities to invest".

"There is only 70 percent mobile penetration and we feel it is a chance to ensure that Liberians have access to quality and affordable telecommunication. While we maintain the core of these values, we will also tap on the expertise of the Orange Group to accelerate performance in the quality areas," he said.

Despite the strong market competition and a fragile economic environment, Cellcom's revenues grew by 3.8% in 2016. Cellcom's success lies in new attractive offers launched in 2016, which was also marked by the launch of d'Orange Money in April and that of 4G / LTE, which propelled it to the leading position in data communications.

