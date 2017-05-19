18 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Windstorm Destroys 1000 Houses in Kebbi, Zamfara

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — Over 1000 houses have been destroyed by windstorm in Kebbi and Zamfara states since the onset of the current raining season, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has said.

The Head, Sokoto Zonal Operations Office of the agency, Mr Suleiman Muhammad, who confirmed this in Sokoto, said many people were injured as a result of the disaster but no life was lost.

He said 800 houses were destroyed in Maiyama local government area of Kebbi State on April 30, while over 200 houses were also destroyed in Anka, Maradun and Birnin Magaji local governments of Zamfara State on May 2.

Mohammed said the agency had since donated roofing sheets, blankets, foodstuffs and cement, among others, to the victims.

He said similar disasters were recorded in parts of Tambuwal and Shagari local governments of Sokoto State on May 14, adding that we are "now assessing the extent of the disasters, with a view to donating relief materials to the victims."

Nigeria

Acting President Receives 2017 Budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has received the details of the 2017 appropriation bill recently passed by the National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.