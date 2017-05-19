Nigeria: Windstorm Destroys 1000 Houses in Kebbi, Zamfara

Sokoto — Over 1000 houses have been destroyed by windstorm in Kebbi and Zamfara states since the onset of the current raining season, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has said.

The Head, Sokoto Zonal Operations Office of the agency, Mr Suleiman Muhammad, who confirmed this in Sokoto, said many people were injured as a result of the disaster but no life was lost.

He said 800 houses were destroyed in Maiyama local government area of Kebbi State on April 30, while over 200 houses were also destroyed in Anka, Maradun and Birnin Magaji local governments of Zamfara State on May 2.

Mohammed said the agency had since donated roofing sheets, blankets, foodstuffs and cement, among others, to the victims.

He said similar disasters were recorded in parts of Tambuwal and Shagari local governments of Sokoto State on May 14, adding that we are "now assessing the extent of the disasters, with a view to donating relief materials to the victims."