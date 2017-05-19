Nigeria: Ransomware - How to Prevent Cyber-Attacks

An Information Technology firm has said organizations need to adopt a bottom-up approach to cyber security to prevent further spread of WannaCry cyber-attack and other similar attack in future.

This is even as security experts have warned of imminent comeback of another ransomware variant which would be more destructive than WannaCry and even more difficult to curtail.

But Weco, a Nigerian based network security company, said in a statement yesterday that public and private establishments in the country needed to implement network security best practices to forestall any attack on their computer system.

The statement signed by the company's spokesperson Mrs Favour Samuel said companies without good security practices and architecture in place might be hit by the WannaCry.

More than 150 countries and over 200, 000 computer systems have already fallen victims of the Wannacry attack.