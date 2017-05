Lagos — An early morning inferno in Surulere area of Lagos, has claimed the lives of a mother and her three children, it was learnt.

It was gathered that the fire disaster which burnt shops and other properties in the area occurred at Dipo Olubi Street, Aguda, Surulere area of the state.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Mr. Rasak Fadipe confirmed the tragedy, saying that the mother and her three children were burnt to death in the inferno though he did not give full details of the disaster.